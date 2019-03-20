Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Bats third in opener
Piscotty went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday in the Athletics' 9-7 loss to the Mariners in Tokyo.
Piscotty served as the No. 3 hitter in the season opener, but since lefty Marco Gonzales was on the hill for the Mariners, it's unclear if the 28-year-old will fill that spot in the order on a full-time basis in 2019. In any case, Piscotty paid dividends out of that lineup spot right away, taking Gonzales deep in the bottom of the first inning to plate the first run of the MLB season. He should again be an underrated source of power production in fantasy leagues after notching a career-high 68 extra-base knocks -- including 27 home runs -- a season ago.
More News
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: May serve as No. 3 hitter•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Adds two hits Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Smacks 27th homer in regular-season finale•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Situated on bench Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Drives in four•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Drives in five•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
Individual roles are becoming better defined as opening day nears, but the relief pitcher position...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 3.0
Starting pitcher is still mostly about aces and non-aces, but some depth is emerging in the...
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is never lacking in options, as Scott White's tiers show, even if it's thin at the...
-
Shortstops Tiers 3.0
Shortstop has suddenly become one of the deepest positions in Fantasy, as Scott White's tiers...
-
Third Base Tiers 3.0
Third base is shaping up to be the deepest position this year, as Scott White's tiers show...
-
Second Base Tiers 3.0
Second base is probably the weakest infield position, but it offers some intriguing depth in...