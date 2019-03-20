Piscotty went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday in the Athletics' 9-7 loss to the Mariners in Tokyo.

Piscotty served as the No. 3 hitter in the season opener, but since lefty Marco Gonzales was on the hill for the Mariners, it's unclear if the 28-year-old will fill that spot in the order on a full-time basis in 2019. In any case, Piscotty paid dividends out of that lineup spot right away, taking Gonzales deep in the bottom of the first inning to plate the first run of the MLB season. He should again be an underrated source of power production in fantasy leagues after notching a career-high 68 extra-base knocks -- including 27 home runs -- a season ago.