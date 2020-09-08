Piscotty is dealing with left wrist soreness that is keeping him out of the lineup for Tuesday's matinee against the Astros, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Piscotty has reportedly been dealing with the issue for several days, although he still remained relatively effective. However, he'll get a day to recover. He could potentially be available as a pinch hitter during the nightcap Tuesday.
