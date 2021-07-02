Piscotty (wrist) will begin a rehab appearance with Low-A Stockton this weekend, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Piscotty participated in a full workout Wednesday, and he's expected to appear in two games with the Low-A club this weekend. The 30-year-old could return to the major-league club shortly after his pair of rehab games if he feels good afterward.
