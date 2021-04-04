Piscotty is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Piscotty has now sat out three times in four games to begin the season, with all of his benchings coming against right-handed pitching. At this point, Piscotty may be a part-time player for the Athletics, who have been giving Chad Pinder a more extended look in right field. Pinder will start again Sunday after he went 3-for-10 with a home run across Oakland's first three games.