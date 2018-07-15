Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Big performance at plate
Piscotty went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and stolen base Saturday against the Giants.
Piscotty continued his power surge by recording at least one extra-base hit for the sixth time in his past 10 games. He has seen his slugging percentage jump 30 points -- from .416 to .446 -- in that span and already has 11 RBI in July. He has experienced a steady uptick in production since May 31, when his line sat at an uninspiring .227/.286/.349.
