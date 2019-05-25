Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Blasts homer on three-hit night
Piscotty went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, two runs scored and a stolen base in Friday's 6-2 win over the Mariners.
Piscotty's all-around big night made him the Athletics' best hitter Friday. Piscotty raised his average 10 points to .268, with six homers, 23 RBI and 25 runs scored in 51 games this season. He also has two steals on the year.
