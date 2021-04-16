Piscotty went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Thursday's win over the Tigers.
The right-handed hitter smoked a solo shot off Tarik Skubal in the third inning, giving the Athletics the first lead of the game. It was the second of the year for the 30-year-old veteran, who is currently slashing .250/.333/.531 in 2021.
