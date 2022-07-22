Piscotty will sit Friday versus the Rangers.
Piscotty will get a breather after he went 0-for-2 with a walk and an RBI in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader with the Tigers before taking a seat in Game 2. Sheldon Neuse will draw the start at designated hitter and bat ninth against Texas.
