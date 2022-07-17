Piscotty (forearm) will serve as the Athletics' designated hitter and No. 8 batter in Sunday's game against the Astros.

Piscotty hadn't appeared in any of Oakland's last four games while managing a bruised left forearm, but he's good to go as the Athletics wrap up their series (and first-half schedule) with a matchup with Houston. Since coming off the injured list in late June, Piscotty has stepped back into a near-everyday role and is hitting .167 with a home run and four RBI in 11 games.