Piscotty went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Oakland's 7-5 victory over the Mariners on Friday.

That's now 19 long balls on the season for Piscotty, who went yard off Mike Leake in the first inning of this contest to stake Oakland to an early lead. Overall, he's slashing .260/.318/.461 through 462 at-bats.