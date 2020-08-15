Piscotty went 2-for-4 with a grand slam in Friday's win over the Giants.
Piscotty played hero for the A's on Friday night, as he took advantage of a hanging slider from Trevor Gott to belt a grand slam that tied the game in the top of the ninth. Piscotty pushed his hitting streak to three games and has also homered in back-to-back contests for the first time this season.
