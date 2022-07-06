Piscotty went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jays.

Piscotty gave the Athletics a little insurance with his fifth-inning blast after they'd built up a lead with small ball in the first and third frames. The 31-year-old has gone 4-for-21 (.190) in six games since he returned from a calf strain. The outfielder has a .213/.304/.344 slash line with two homers, six RBI, six runs scored and two stolen bases through 69 plate appearances this year, and he should continue to play regularly as the designated hitter with occasional starts in right field.