Piscotty went 2-for-5 with a two-run double and a run in a blowout win over the Royals on Friday.

The outfielder appears to be back on the upswing at the plate after struggling for most of May. Factoring in Friday's production, Piscotty is 6-for-19 with four doubles, four RBI, two walks and four runs over his last five games, boosting his average 10 points to .232 during that stretch.