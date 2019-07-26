Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Continues progressing
Piscotty (knee) took part in running and outfield drills prior to Thursday's game ahead of an expected start to his rehab assignment this weekend, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
The recovering outfielder has been engaging in the pregame ritual throughout the majority of the week, although the inclusion of outfield drills Thursday appears to represent a new step. Piscotty is expected to begin a multi-game rehab assignment with a to-be-determined affiliate this coming weekend.
