Piscotty (calf) is slated to run the bases when the Athletics return to Oakland on Friday, and manager Mark Kotsay confirmed a potential rehab assignment schedule is likely to be formulated if that activity goes well, Molly Burkhardt of MLB.com reports.

The veteran outfielder has already resumed baseball activities, including hitting in the batting cage and off a machine while also shagging flyballs in the outfield. However, Athletics head trainer Nick Paparesta confirmed that because calf injuries tend to have a higher-than-average reinjury rate, the team will remain cautious with how hard it pushes Piscotty.