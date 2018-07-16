Piscotty went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, two RBI and two runs in Oakland's 4-3 win over San Francisco on Sunday.

Piscotty continues his hot hitting, as he's now hit safely in nine straight games with five homers and 10 RBI in 38 at-bats over that time. The 27-year-old has provided sneakily solid fantasy value overall this season, as he's slashing .264/.326/.457 with 12 homers and 46 RBI through 311 at-bats.