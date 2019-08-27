Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Could be facing lengthy absence
According to manager Bob Melvin, Piscotty (ankle) could be out "for awhile," Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Piscotty landed on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to a right ankle sprain, and Oakland doesn't appear optimistic about a quick return for the outfielder. A timeline for his return has yet to be revealed, however.
