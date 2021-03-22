Piscotty (wrist) took a full day off from baseball activities Saturday and could return to game action Monday or Tuesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Piscotty received a cortisone shot in his left wrist Friday after being scratched from Friday's lineup versus the Cubs due to soreness. The veteran outfielder seems to have a good chance of a fairly quick return according to Gallegos' report, and Piscotty could probably use some more reps ahead of the regular season considering his .150 average (3-for-20) across nine exhibitions.
More News
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Receives cortisone shot for wrist•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Still in search of first spring hit•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Not in Game 4 lineup•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Sits for start of ALDS•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Back on bench•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: On bench for Game 1•