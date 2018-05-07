Piscotty is expected to be back with the team Tuesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

While he isn't with the team Monday following the passing of his mother, manager Bob Melvin stated Piscotty will likely be back Tuesday and is expected to take a leave of absence sometime after the next homestand. The Athletics play a three-game series at home against the Astros before hitting the road for a series against the Yankees starting on Friday. He'll be allowed to miss anywhere from three to seven games during his time on the bereavement list.