Piscotty went 4-for-5 with a triple and three runs scored in Tuesday's 11-5 win over the Rangers.

This is already the second four-hit performance Piscotty's put together this season. The outfielder's .286/.349/.480 slash line through 25 contests would be his best overall effort since his 63-game MLB debut in 2015 with the Cards, but he's otherwise on pace for his usual production with four homers, 11 runs and 14 RBI.