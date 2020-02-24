Piscotty is dealing with a left side strain that will keep him out of game action until at least Saturday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

It's unclear how the injury occurred, but Piscotty said that he won't play until at least Saturday, when the Athletics travel to Vegas to take on the Indians. Assuming the 29-year-old is able to return this weekend or early next week, it wouldn't be surprising to see him ready for Opening Day.