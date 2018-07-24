Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Delivers long ball in win
Piscotty went 2-for-4 with three RBI from an RBI double and a two-run home run while also drawing a walk and scoring twice overall in a win over the Rangers on Monday.
It was a prolific night for the outfielder, whose fifth-inning homer was his sixth of July but first since the All-Star break. Piscotty has hit safely in three of the first four games in the season's second half, compiling four extra-base hits (three doubles and Monday's homer) over that span. His 16 RBI during the month give him 30 overall since June 1st, a span during which Piscotty has slugged 10 of his 13 round trippers on the season.
