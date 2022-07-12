Piscotty left Monday's game against the Rangers after being hit by a pitch on his left wrist, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Piscotty left the contest with little protest, as he was in obvious pain after getting drilled. He's likely headed for X-rays to determine the severity of the injury.
