Piscotty (wrist) went 1-for-2 with a double and a run in a loss to the Astros on Tuesday.
Piscotty made his first appearance since being activated from the injured list Sunday, and he immediately jumped back into the swing of things. The veteran had been running hot at the plate before his injury -- he'd slashed .333/.357/.407 over the 12 games prior -- and Tuesday's production may be a sign his time off didn't necessarily cool him off.
More News
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Draws start Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Back from injured list•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Gets up to full workout•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Progresses to baseball activities•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Feeling better since injection•