Piscotty (wrist) went 1-for-2 with a double and a run in a loss to the Astros on Tuesday.

Piscotty made his first appearance since being activated from the injured list Sunday, and he immediately jumped back into the swing of things. The veteran had been running hot at the plate before his injury -- he'd slashed .333/.357/.407 over the 12 games prior -- and Tuesday's production may be a sign his time off didn't necessarily cool him off.