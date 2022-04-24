Piscotty (undisclosed) went 1-for-4 with a double in a loss to the Rangers on Saturday.
Piscotty spent a week on the COVID-19 IL before being activated Saturday, and he was able to contribute one of only three hits on the night for the Athletics. The veteran outfielder sports an impressive .278 average and .381 on-base percentage over his first 21 plate appearances.
