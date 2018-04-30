Piscotty went 1-for-4 with a double and a run in a loss to the Astros on Sunday.

Piscotty only has one home run over his first 110 plate appearances, but he's up to eight extra-base hits thanks to Sunday's two-bagger. He's also hit safely in four straight games, and in 14 of his last 17 overall. The solid start to his Athletics career (.278/.345/.381) is encouraging, considering the considerable across-the-board downturn at the plate Piscotty saw with the Cardinals in 2017.