Piscotty went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk in a loss to the Angels on Sunday.

The veteran outfielder continues to inch his season slash line upward, although it still sits at an anemic .204/.283/.361. Piscotty has shown some nice pop by lacing nine of his 22 hits on the season for extra bases, but a career-low .240 BABIP despite a career-high 24.1 percent line-drive rate speaks to the fact he's been plagued by a certain degree of misfortune when putting the ball in play.