Piscotty is starting in right field and batting eighth Tuesday against the Astros, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Piscotty was activated from the injured list Sunday after missing just under three weeks with a sprained left wrist. The veteran outfielder figures to receive regular starts against left-handers at least until Mark Canha (hip) is ready to be activated. Piscotty served in the short side of a right-field platoon with Seth Brown prior to the injury, but with Brown continuing to hit below .200, Piscotty could also receive some looks against right-handers going forward.