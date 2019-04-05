Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Drives in five
Piscotty went 4-for-4 with a three-run home run, five RBI and a walk Thursday against the Red Sox.
Piscotty delivered his second home run of the season in the third inning, only to double in two runs one frame later. He had struggled to hit for much power since returning from the team's opening series in Japan, but now has two extra-base hits in his last two games. He'll look to keep things going as the Athletics open a weekend series against the Astros.
