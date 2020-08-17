Piscotty went 2-for-4 with a homer, a double, five RBI and a walk in Sunday's 15-3 win over the Giants.

Piscotty nailed a three-run shot as part of a nine-run fifth inning and followed it up with a two-run double in the sixth. Over the last four games, he's gone deep three times and racked up 10 RBI.

