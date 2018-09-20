Piscotty went 2-for-3 with a home run, double, five RBI, two runs scored and a strikeout in Wednesday's win over the Angels.

It was a big day at the plate for Piscotty, bringing home a pair with his double in the fourth inning before leaving the park for a three-run homer in the fifth. The 27-year-old has been on fire in September, slashing .328/.385/.707 in the month to go along with six home runs, four doubles and 18 RBI.