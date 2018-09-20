Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Drives in five
Piscotty went 2-for-3 with a home run, double, five RBI, two runs scored and a strikeout in Wednesday's win over the Angels.
It was a big day at the plate for Piscotty, bringing home a pair with his double in the fourth inning before leaving the park for a three-run homer in the fifth. The 27-year-old has been on fire in September, slashing .328/.385/.707 in the month to go along with six home runs, four doubles and 18 RBI.
More News
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Homers in losing effort•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Extends streak with three-hit night•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Knocks 23rd homer•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Another two RBI in win•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Goes yard in loss•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Homers twice, drives in five runs•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...
-
Waivers: Buttrey latest saves source
Adalberto Mondesi basically steals a base every time he plays now, and Ty Buttrey looks like...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....