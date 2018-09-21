Piscotty went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, four RBI, and two runs scored Thursday against the Angels.

Piscotty blasted his 26th home run of the season in the third inning against Matt Shoemaker and added an RBI single in the fourth inning to cap off a big day at the plate. Production has come in bunches of late for Piscotty, as he now has nine RBI across his last two games to go along with four homers in his past 10 games. He has enjoyed a reemergence this season, posting a new career-best mark in home runs and tying the best RBI output of his career.