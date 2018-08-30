Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Drives in three Wednesday
Piscotty went 1-for-4 with a three-run double in Wednesday's loss to the Astros.
Piscotty put the A's up 3-2 with his three-run double in the third inning, though it ultimately wouldn't be enough as the Astros went on to win 5-4. He's now hitting a solid .325 (13-for-40) with three doubles, three homers and eight RBI over his last 10 games.
More News
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Slugs 18th homer•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Hits 17th home run•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Has big day against Rangers•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Pair of two-baggers in win•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Hits bench Sunday•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: On base three times in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his rankings and highlights veteran mashers Daniel Murphy and Justin T...
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....