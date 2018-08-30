Piscotty went 1-for-4 with a three-run double in Wednesday's loss to the Astros.

Piscotty put the A's up 3-2 with his three-run double in the third inning, though it ultimately wouldn't be enough as the Astros went on to win 5-4. He's now hitting a solid .325 (13-for-40) with three doubles, three homers and eight RBI over his last 10 games.

