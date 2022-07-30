Piscotty went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in a 7-3 win over the White Sox on Friday.

Piscotty took advantage of a fielding error at first by Jose Abreu by drilling a home run to left that cashed in two baserunners. The blast on an inside sinker from Lance Lynn gives Piscotty three home runs since July 24 and five total on the season. The 31-year-old designated hitter is now 8-for-23 over the last seven days and has lifted his season-long average to .219.