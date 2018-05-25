Piscotty went 1-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Mariners.

Piscotty provided the big blow in the Athletics four-run first inning, hitting an RBI double to left-center while narrowly missing a home run. The hit broke a three-game hitless streak for him, though he has just six hits in his past 36 at-bats.

More News
Our Latest Stories