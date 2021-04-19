Piscotty is due to come off the paternity list Monday, the Associated Press reports.

The veteran outfielder will end up having missed the last three installments of the four-game set against the Tigers due to his leave. Piscotty will look to pick up where he left off if he indeed reenters the starting lineup for Tuesday's doubleheader against the Twins, as he'd hit safely in seven of the last eight games before his sabbatical and homered in each of his last two contests.