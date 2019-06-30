Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Exits Saturday's game
Piscotty was removed from Saturday's game against the Angels with an apparent leg injury, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Piscotty was thrown out at second base trying to stretch a single into a double and made an extremely awkward slide into the bag. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but the 28-year-old did require assistance when leaving the field.
More News
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Sitting out Thursday•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Not in lineup•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Slugs pair of doubles•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Smacks three-run blast•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Rejoins lineup•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Expected back Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Get Gray
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Week 15 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...