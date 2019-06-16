Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Expected back Monday
Piscotty (ear) is out of the lineup but will be available off the bench for Sunday's game against the Mariners, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Piscotty underwent surgery Thursday to remove a mole from his right ear, but it's not expected that he'll require a stint on the injured list as a result. In fact, manager Bob Melvin suggested Piscotty could be back in the lineup as soon as Monday against the Orioles, assuming the stitches the outfielder required for his ear don't produce too much discomfort. Mark Canha will fill in for Piscotty in Sunday's series finale.
More News
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Expected to avoid IL•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Undergoes surgery for melanoma•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Slugs run-scoring double•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Not starting Game 2•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Launches homer in win•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Pops seventh homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...