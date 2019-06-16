Piscotty (ear) is out of the lineup but will be available off the bench for Sunday's game against the Mariners, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Piscotty underwent surgery Thursday to remove a mole from his right ear, but it's not expected that he'll require a stint on the injured list as a result. In fact, manager Bob Melvin suggested Piscotty could be back in the lineup as soon as Monday against the Orioles, assuming the stitches the outfielder required for his ear don't produce too much discomfort. Mark Canha will fill in for Piscotty in Sunday's series finale.