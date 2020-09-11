Piscotty (wrist) is expected to return to the lineup Saturday against the Rangers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Piscotty has been out of the lineup since Monday due to wrist soreness. He's doing better Friday, however, so his absence isn't expected to last much longer.
