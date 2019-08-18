Manager Bob Melvin said he expects Piscotty (ankle) to return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Though he'll be out of the lineup for a third straight game Sunday against the Astros after injuring his right ankle in the series opener Thursday, Piscotty seems to be making good progress in his recovery. Piscotty will benefit from an off day Monday before likely checking back into the starting nine against the Yankees if he completes pregame activities Tuesday without issue.