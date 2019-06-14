Piscotty (illness) isn't expected to be placed on the 10-day injured list following surgery, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Piscotty is on track to have his stitches taken out Thursday, though he'll also be able to play with the stitches in if necessary. "We're trying to hold our hopes out that we can get him back sooner than later," stated skipper Bob Melvin. Piscotty underwent surgery Thursday to remove a melanoma from his right ear.