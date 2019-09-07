Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Expected to soon shed walking boot
Piscotty (ankle) isn't expected to need a walking boot much longer, but the Athletics will need to figure out how to get him rehab at-bats with the minor-league season having ended, Janie McCauley of the Associated Press reports.
Piscotty has been on the shelf since Aug. 25 due to a sprained right ankle, so his absence hasn't been overly long to this point. However, it's likely that getting some live at-bats in some form would be beneficial to Piscotty before returning, given that he's only logged 56 at-bats since June 29 due to his two separate stints on the injured list because of knee and ankle issues.
More News
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: No baseball activities yet•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Could be facing lengthy absence•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Lands on IL•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Tending to ankle sprain•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Sitting Sunday with possible injury•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Pair of hits in return•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Week 25 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...