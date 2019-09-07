Piscotty (ankle) isn't expected to need a walking boot much longer, but the Athletics will need to figure out how to get him rehab at-bats with the minor-league season having ended, Janie McCauley of the Associated Press reports.

Piscotty has been on the shelf since Aug. 25 due to a sprained right ankle, so his absence hasn't been overly long to this point. However, it's likely that getting some live at-bats in some form would be beneficial to Piscotty before returning, given that he's only logged 56 at-bats since June 29 due to his two separate stints on the injured list because of knee and ankle issues.