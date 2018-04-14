Piscotty went 2-for-4 in a 7-4 loss to the Mariners on Friday.

The outfielder now has a modest but encouraging three-game hitting streak going, and he's put together three multi-hit efforts overall in April. While he's yet to start squaring up with much authority (one extra-base hit over 52 plate appearances), Piscotty is at least helping set the table by hitting safely in five of his last seven games overall. The 27-year-old is looking to rediscover the stroke that helped him to .305 and .273 averages over his first two big-league seasons with the Cardinals before generating a subpar .235 figure in 2017.