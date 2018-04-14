Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Extends modest hitting streak Friday
Piscotty went 2-for-4 in a 7-4 loss to the Mariners on Friday.
The outfielder now has a modest-but-encouraging three-game hitting streak going, and he's put together three multihit efforts overall in April. While he's yet to start hitting with much authority (one extra-base hit over 52 plate appearances), Piscotty is at least helping set the table by hitting safely in five of his last seven games overall. The 27-year-old is looking to rediscover the stroke that helped him to .305 and .273 averages over his first two big-league seasons with the Cardinals before generating a subpar .235 figure in 2017.
More News
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Pair of hits in Thursday's loss•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: On base thrice in Sunday's loss•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: First pair of RBI in A's uniform•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Slumping in spring action thus far•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Headed to Oakland•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...