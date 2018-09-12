Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Extends streak with three-hit night
Piscotty went 3-for-4 with an RBI single and a double in a win over the Orioles on Tuesday.
Piscotty has now hit safely in 12 straight games, with Tuesday's effort qualifying as his fourth multi-hit effort during that stretch. The veteran outfielder is hitting a blistering .406 (13-for-32) in September, and he's impressively already compiled 12 RBI during the month with the aid of seven extra-base hits (three doubles, four home runs).
More News
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Knocks 23rd homer•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Another two RBI in win•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Goes yard in loss•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Homers twice, drives in five runs•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Clubs 19th homer•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Drives in three Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...
-
Projecting the first two rounds in 2019
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...