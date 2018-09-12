Piscotty went 3-for-4 with an RBI single and a double in a win over the Orioles on Tuesday.

Piscotty has now hit safely in 12 straight games, with Tuesday's effort qualifying as his fourth multi-hit effort during that stretch. The veteran outfielder is hitting a blistering .406 (13-for-32) in September, and he's impressively already compiled 12 RBI during the month with the aid of seven extra-base hits (three doubles, four home runs).