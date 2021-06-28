Piscotty (wrist) seems to be feeling better since receiving a cortisone injection Tuesday according to manager Bob Melvin, the Associated Press reports.

The veteran outfielder still doesn't have a firm date for a return to baseball activities, but Melvin did note it seems like Piscotty has "turned a corner in how it's feeling" over the last couple of days. Piscotty clearly appears to be headed for a longer stay than the minimum on the injured list, but he appears to have a solid chance to get some game action in before the All-Star break.