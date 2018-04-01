Piscotty went 1-for-3 with a two-run single in Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Angels.

The offseason acquisition broke the ice in the RBI department in an Athletics uniform, and his sixth-inning run-scoring single actually opened the scoring for Oakland after they'd fallen behind 7-0. Piscotty has just two hits overall in his first 13 plate appearances, but he projects to get a long look as the everyday right fielder this season while trying to reset from a mediocre 2017 campaign in St. Louis (.235/.342/.367 line over 107 games).