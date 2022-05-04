Piscotty will start in right field and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Rays, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Piscotty has produced only one hit while getting on base at a modest .300 clip over the past three games, but that won't stop him from getting his fourth consecutive start in right field Wednesday. However, with Ramon Laureano (suspension) eligible to make his season debut Sunday, Piscotty looks to be the Oakland outfielder most at risk of losing out on at-bats in the near future.