Piscotty (wrist) was able to conduct a full workout Wednesday, the Associated Press reports.
The recovering outfielder has been able to make some positive strides this week, as he also was able to take swings Tuesday. Piscotty figures to continue ramping matters up before activation is considered, but given recent developments, he could certainly be close to that point.
More News
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Progresses to baseball activities•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Feeling better since injection•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Receives cortisone injection•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Lands on 10-day injured list•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Sitting Sunday•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Back in lineup•