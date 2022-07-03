Piscotty will serve as Oakland's designated hitter and No. 5 batter in Sunday's game against the Mariners.
Piscotty has now picked up starts five times in six games since being reinstated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday. He's gone a modest 3-for-15 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in his first four starts back from the IL, so Piscotty likely doesn't have much security in a near-everyday role at this stage.
